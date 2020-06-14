ACF, Kwande worry over killings up North

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, while reacting to the worsening state of security in the Northern states, said on its official twitter handle that the Buhari-led government must take a comprehensive action to stop the killings.

In the tweet, ACF said now was the time for government to act.

“The killing in the North by bandits or Boko Haram in whatever guise they are called is unacceptable. Government must, beyond condemnation, take an immediate and more comprehensive action to stop the bloodshed. ACF calls on government in strong term, to act now,” the Forum said.

In a related development, a former Nigerian Ambassador to Switzerland, Alhaji Yahaya Kwande, had in an interview with the Radio France International, RFI, Hausa Service, expressed disappointment over insecurity in Nigeria.

He said in the interview monitored in Kaduna that Nigerian’s had welcomed the incumbent administration with hope, but things were not happening as people had expected.

