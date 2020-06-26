Abia: Trademore issues ultimatum to EFCC over sealed estates

Kindly Share This Story:

The management of Trademore International Holding Limited has given the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) an ultimatum to unseal its estates.

The legal representative, Nwoke John Kalu Esq., advised the agency to remove the notice of seizure placed on the respective estates within 48 hours.

EFCC had sealed Luxury Apartments, Millennium Apartments, and Ogwumabiri Event Center in Umuahia.

But Trademore faulted the action, saying it was carried out “without due diligence”.

“As a company, we are deeply startled by this development as the owner of these properties is a successful businessman with no involvement in politics whatsoever.

“We expected thorough due diligence from an organization like EFCC before going ahead to mark our housing estates,” John Kalu said in a statement.

“This shouldn’t be happening, it sends a bad signal to those planning to invest in Nigeria. There should be an enabling environment for businesses to operate without being caught in political games or be victims of inaccuracies.”

Trademore said it was a fact that the company’s estates in Abuja currently accommodate over 30 EFCC members of staff.

“Our decision to invest in Abia state did not only contribute to the state’s economy and provide decent affordable housing for the people but to also provide opportunities for employment,” the statement added.

