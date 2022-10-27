By Kingsley Omonobi & Emmanuel Elebeke

Security operatives have arrested a suspected suicide bomber in Trade more Estate, Airport road, Lugbe, Abuja.

An eye witness and resident of the estate, Barr Chigozie Eburuo told Vanguard that the sting operation was carried out by the operatives of the Directorates of the States Security, DSS in the early hour of Tuesday.

According to him, the suspect was smoked out of a rented BQ apartment in the Police Quarters of the estate, where he rented and was perfecting plans to bomb targeted churches in the estate.

Eburue, who said the particular church targeted by the bomber was not clearly disclosed but said that some of the potential churches targeted by the bomber include: St. John Mary Vianney Catholic Church, Winners Chapel, Mountain of Fire and Redeemed Christian Church of God, they are the closest worship centres to the scene of the arrest.

He noted that the security operatives recovered a gun, IEDs and other dangerous items from the suspect who was nabbed in a Toyota Camry car in front of his apartment.

According to him, the operatives who were earlier misdirected by the tracker stormed a wrong apartment where they arrested and beat up the occupants to stupor before locating the criminal’s hideout.

“Initially the tracker failed the operatives leading to the arrest of wrong persons and blocking of all access roads in the area. But they later located the right apartment where they caught the real suspect.

“When they arrived the house, the suspect was already driving out in a Toyota Camry car, and they ordered him to come out and when he resisted they forced him out and recovered some weapons before taking him away.”

Recall that the US government had earlier in the week warned against a possible terrorists attack in Abuja but this warning was dismissed by the Federal government, assuring that it was up to the task of securing the lives and property of the citizens.

Police react

Meanwhile authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have described as Fake News, the ongoing recycling of reports that American Soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS raided a house at Trademore Estate in Abuja and discovered boxes of explosives purportedly belonging to terrorists.

DSP Josephine Adeh, Public Relations Officer of theFCT Police Command when contacted simply replied, “It is not true, it’s Fake News”.

Sources in the military have described as impossible, “rumours” making the rounds in trending social media reports that American soldiers led the operation to uncover the terrorists hidden abode at Trademore, discovered the explosives and arrested suspects.

“How is it possible that American Soldiers will enter the nation’s capital, lead an operation of such magnitude and the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Military and the Nigerian Police will not know or participate”.

“These are the handiwork of mischief makers, out to achieve certain preconceived motives but soon, we will get to the root of what this mischief is all about”.

