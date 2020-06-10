40-year-old medical practitioner, okada rider nabbed for rape

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru

A 40-year-old medical practitioner identified as Dr Eddie has been apprehended for allegedly raping a 13-year-old girl, name withheld, in Otukpo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State.

Also, the Police at Okpoga in Okpokwu LGA of the state Wednesday afternoon apprehended a 35-year-old commercial motorcycle operator for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl at Okpale-Otta community.

Vanguard gathered that the Otukpo rape victim was a house help brought from Obi LGA of the state to help nurse the child of the rapist.

Narrating her ordeal the girl said “it all started two days ago when his wife travelled to Kaduna. That night, he came home acting drunk, he tried to touch me but I ran out.

”Yesterday night (Wednesday), he came back again, and whisked me away from where I was sleeping to his room and forced himself on me. I sustained injures in my private part, neck and mouth because we struggled for some minutes because he overpowered me,” she said

On his part, the alleged rapist who is currently in detention at the Otukpo Police Station blamed alcohol for his act stressing that he did not do it intentionally.

Meanwhile, the Police in Okpoga have apprehended the commercial motorcycle operator, Daniel Abba who two weeks ago raped a 16-year-old girl who visited her home town for the first.

An uncle of the victim and Clan Head of Akpi-Todo in Okpale-Otta, Chief Richard Umele said the accused was nabbed after the victim overcame the shock and threat by the rapist.

He explained that the victim who visited the village for the first time in May wanted to make her hair in the market. “When she boarded a motorbike the accused rather took her elsewhere and raped her after threatening her with a dagger.

“After raping her he also threatened to kill her if she disclosed what happened to anybody. It happened on May 18.

“Out of fear, she did not report the matter to anyone and travelled back to Abuja where she came from. But she was worried and in pains. A few days ago called back and narrated what happened to us.

“Our community took up the matter and she was called back home. The boy was summoned and he confessed to the crime. Then I advised the father who happens to be my brother-in-law to report the matter to the police.

“That was done and he was arrested today Wednesday. Already, they have done HIV and pregnancy tests on the girl and the result will be ready tomorrow.”

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Catherine Anene confirmed the incidents.

