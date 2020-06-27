27-year-old arrested for robbery in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

A 27-year-old man, Maduabuchi Duru, has been arrested by police operatives in Imo State for attempting to rob one Edith Blossom of her personal belongings.

The State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, yesterday in Owerri, said that the incident happened at Ubomiri area.

According to the police, “On the 25/05/2020, operatives of the commands Special anti-robbery squad, SARS, based on credible intelligence arrested the above-named suspect while trying to rob one Edith Blossom, Female of her personal belongings at Ubomiri He was arrested in possession of a locally made Pistol.

“He has confessed to the crime and other crimes within and around the area, an investigation is at advance state, he will be charged to court accordingly.”

Meanwhile, in another news, tHE Ijaw Elders Forum, IEF, in Lagos has called on the Inspector-General of Police to direct the Lagos State Police Commissioner to investigate the circumstances of the murder of an Ijaw indigene, Doubra Legbe, at Victory Estate, Iba in Lagos.

It was reported that the late Legbe had a minor disagreement with the Chairman, Landlords Association in the community before he met his untimely death in the hands of his assailants.

It took the timely intervention of the Police Area Commander, FESTAC, to prevent the breakdown of law and order, as aggrieved youths in the community threatened to fish out and punish the alleged killer.

In a statement by its chairman and secretary, Messrs Bukazi Etete and Efiye Bribena, the IEF demanded “That due process of the law be followed to a logical conclusion by bringing to justice all persons responsible for the untimely death of Steven Doubra Legbe.

