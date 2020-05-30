Zuckerberg takes swipe at Twitter for fact-checking Trump

Kindly Share This Story:

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the platform’s decision to fact-check Donald Trump’s tweets after Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg questioned the move.

Earlier this week, Twitter added fact-checking labels to two tweets from the US president which made unsubstantiated claims about “fraudulent” postal voting in the US.

Trump threatened to “close down” social media sites in response, claiming they are biased against him and other conservative voices.

Zuckerberg has now also weighed into the argument, telling Fox News that Facebook had a different approach and that private companies such as social media sites should not be the “arbiter of truth”.

“I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online,” he said. “Private companies probably shouldn’t be – especially these platform companies – in the position of doing that.”

Facebook has been heavily criticised for its approach in the past, with critics suggesting the site has allowed misinformation to spread under the guise of free speech.

