Yobe earmarks N200m monthly for pensions, says Buni

Gov. Mai-Mala Buni of Yobe announced on Friday that his administration had earmarked N200 million monthly for the payment of retirees.

Buni made the announcement in a radio programme in Damaturu as part of activities to mark the anniversary of his one year in office.

“I have approved N200 million every month for payment of entitlements to retirees,” he stated.

Buni said he had also directed the state’s Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education to develop a Qur’anic education model that would integrate western education to accommodate almajiri pupils in the state and those repatriated from other states.

“The commissioner of basic and secondary education is hereby directed to develop a model that will accommodate the almajiri.”

The governor assured that education, healthcare delivery, agriculture, youth empowerment, security, and economic development would remain the priority areas of his administration.

He pledged that his administration would create opportunities for youths to build a prosperous future for the state.

“This administration has engaged many youths with political appointments. We have also provided them with various skills to promote self-reliance and productivity.

“No fewer than 800 youth have been trained on paint- making, while many others have been trained as automobile technicians, some of whom have become employers of labour,” Buni said.

NAN

vanguard

