Women’s Super League season ended with immediate effect

The Women’s Super League and Championship seasons have been ended with immediate effect.

A statement on the Football Association’s official website confirmed the decision had been taken following “overwhelming feedback” from clubs.

Recommendations for sporting outcomes – such as who should represent England in the Women’s Champions League next season – will be sent to the FA board.

The statement read: “Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the FA Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship Board has been in regular consultation with clubs and key stakeholders from across both leagues to identify the most suitable and appropriate way to conclude the 2019-20 season, and to give clubs and players the clarity and support they need at this time.

“Following overwhelming feedback from the clubs, the decision to bring an end to the 2019-20 season was made in the best interest of the women’s game.

“This will also enable clubs, the FA Women’s Super League & Women’s Championship Board and the FA to plan, prepare and focus on next season when football returns for the 2020-21 campaign.

“Supporting the welfare of the clubs and players will continue to be our primary concern throughout this process, which also involved a robust and thorough examination of the logistical, operational and financial challenges that the game currently faces.”

Manchester United were fourth in the table before the season was halted, with head coach Casey Stoney backing the decision.

“It’s obviously disappointing not to be able complete the season, but it is the right decision for the safety of everyone involved,” she said, having guided United through their first campaign in the top flight.

“Our focus now moves to our development for next season, which we have been continuously planning for throughout the year, and we can’t wait to be back on the pitch again when it is safe to do so.

“I’m so proud of how hard my players and staff have worked throughout the season and how they have adapted to the last 10 weeks of training away from the club, their determination and drive has been incredible to witness.

“We’ve enjoyed our first season in this league, exceeding expectations whilst staying true to our values, but we still have big ambitions for how we want to move forward as a club.”

