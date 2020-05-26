Wike cancels Port Harcourt lockdown, sustains 8pm-6am curfew

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike halted the Covid-19 containment lockdown intended to resume Wednesday on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Rivers State.

Wike in a Tuesday evening broadcast, however, aligned residents in the state to comply with federal government earlier imposed 8pm-6am curfew from 2 June till further notice.

He said, “After a comprehensive review of measures taken and considerations by well-meaning members of the public, the State Security Council has cancelled the proposed lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt LGAs. In essence, no part of Rivers is or will be under any lockdown from this moment and this will be so, except where it becomes necessary again.

“Regular washing of hands, religious wearing of face masks, keeping an effective physical and social distance of between 1.5 to 2 meters from other people, completely avoiding touching of faces with unwashed hands, and cleaning of surfaces we regularly touch have been identified as some of the most effective measures against contracting this virus in the absence of vaccine.

“All land borders, including all exit and entry routes into Rivers State shall remain closed to human and vehicular traffic, except those on essential services and duly exempted. All residents must wear face masks or covering into any public space, including our roads, banks, shopping malls, shops, hotels and in any lawful social gathering.

“The State task force and the security agencies have been directed to arrest and summarily prosecute any person seen on our streets or any other public place without wearing face masks. All banks, motor parks, hotels, restaurants, shops, business centres, shopping malls, and offices must maintain social distancing and enforce the wearing of face masks in their premises.

“The State task force and security agencies have been directed to seal up, prosecute and confiscate to the State any bank, shopping mall, restaurant, shop, business place or office that fails to enforce social distancing and the wearing of face masks in its premises.”

”He said, “In addition to providing daily guest list to the Police and the Department of State Security, hoteliers must not host large gatherings, including parties and receptions. Defaulting hotels will be sealed-up and the owners summarily prosecuted.

“All bars, beer palours, or drinking joints, night-clubs, viewing centres, open markets and cinemas shall remain closed until further notice. Oil mill market in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area shall remain closed until further notice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

