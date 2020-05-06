Why Multichoice empowers GOtv users to manage accounts independently

Kindly Share This Story:

By Prince Osuagwu – Hi-Tech Editor

Pay Television operator, Multichoice Nigeria has rolled out different Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Among all of them, the investments in public information, using tech-based platforms, appears to break the barriers in customer relations.

The company has made remarkable initiatives worth over N1 billion in cash and material donations to support Nigeria’s COVID-19 fight.

It donated about 10,000 test kits to the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC and N250 million to the federal and Lagos state governments. The PayTv operator has also remunerated affected creative industry professionals with up to N400 million.

However, it is in public service announcements that it has hit the bull’s eye, if viewers’ accounts are anything to go by.

Immediately the pandemic hits Nigeria and tensions heightened, Multichoice, immediately commissioned a public service announcement of prevention tips in indigenous languages as well as approved inventory worth over N550 million.

Again, it has recently, heightened its customer relations management with self service options on its GOtv service platform.

The self-service options enable customers to manage their GOtv account online, easily clear error codes, pay or renew subscription and upgrade package thereby reducing the need to physically visit GOtv outlets or dealers in this COVID period.

Multichoice, says the self-service platforms are designed to enhance customer experience and allow subscribers quick and easy avenues of resolving complaints and enjoy uninterrupted entertainment with their families

The self-service option is My GOtv App which uses Unstructured Supplementary Service Data, USSD Code *288# or can be accessed through other payment platforms like Paga, Quickteller, Automated Teller Machines, Bank Apps and MultiChoice Outlets.

The PayTv operator also linked users with toll-free numbers from all the telcos, including MTN, Glo, Airtel and 9mobile.

According to the Chief Customer Service Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, the initiative is to encourage customers to take advantage of the toll-free customer care lines, which puts them in direct contact to GOtv customer care representatives via phone calls or through any of the GOtv social media accounts, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram via its website.

He explained that in view of the current situation and its requirement for reduced physical interaction, the self-service options were the most efficient ways for people to manage their GOtv accounts.

