Why I did secretariat toilets project — NYSC member

A National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member in the Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, Miss Ifeanyiwa Momah, said she undertook a project of refurbishing some toilets in the NYSC secretariat in the area in order to leave a lasting legacy.

Momah told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that her donation, to give the toilets a better look, was a thing of joy for her, and for others to emulate.

She also said that as the President of Sustainable Development Group, she wanted to uphold one of its goals which was to make clean water and good hygiene available for everybody.

“I am so delighted to achieve this target which is part of the sustainable developmental goals of my Community Development Service Group.

“As president of the group, it beckons on me to do something which will stand as legacy and befitting gift to the secretariat.

“I am able to achieve the goal with the help of well wishers and private organisers,’’ Momah said.

According to her, good hygiene is important to the development of society and it is good for her to contribute her own quota.

“ I feel fulfilled with what I have done, and know lots are still yet to be done,” the youth corps member said.

The Lagos State Coordinator of the NYSC, Mr Eddy Megwa, commended Momah’s efforts in refurbishing the toilets at the secretariat.

“She is a great person with vision for doing something meaningful in her community, indeed it is a well thought out project, we must appreciate her efforts,” Megwa said.

