Kindly Share This Story:

GOVERNOR Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, explained why the name of the company where 38 staff contracted coronavirus was not been disclosed.

Makinde had announced that 30 members of an unnamed company in the South West area of Ibadan contracted coronavirus while on Monday, he disclosed that test of another set of eight staff members returned positive for the disease.

But speaking during a press briefing on the pandemic in Ibadan, the governor said the name of the company was withheld to allow the Emergency Operations Centre to gather intelligence and complete their investigation.

He said: “Today (yesterday), I am being joined by Professor Temitope Alonge, a member of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. He will brief you on the new treatment protocol for COVID-19 cases in the state and the reliability of the results obtained so far.

READ ALSO:

“I will leave the floor to him in a moment but first, let me give you a general overview of where we are in the fight against COVID-19 in Oyo State.

“The details of the company in Ibadan South West Local Government Area where 38 COVID-19 cases have so far, been confirmed in the last two days, will be unveiled tomorrow.

“We have held back from revealing the name of the company so as to allow the Emergency Operations Centre to gather intelligence and complete their investigation.

So, they will be done by tomorrow and we will be able to give you that information so that any person who has visited the company recently will be able to present themselves for testing.

“On the management of COVID-19 cases, we will continue to allow all confirmed COVID-19 cases who are able to self-isolate at home to do so, so are not to overwhelm the capacity of our isolation centres.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: