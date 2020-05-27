We’re coming with home-grown solution for COVID-19 – Onu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu says the Ministry is making frantic efforts to develop home-grown solutions to tackle Covid-19 pandemic and other challenges facing the nation.

The Minister made the revelation on Wednesday when he received the Report of The Ministerial Committee on The Repositioning and Strengthening of The Ministry to Effectively Carry Out Its Statutory Charged Responsibilities to the Federal Government, in his office in Abuja.

He said that one lesson to draw from Covid-19 is that the pandemic has offered us unique opportunity to think out of the box as a nation to think differently and utilize home-grown Science, Technology and Innovation to solve our problems, and urged Nigerians to start developing self-confidence so as to become self-reliant in all spheres of life.

‘‘Nigerians must begin to develop self-confidence in themselves and appreciate technological innovations produced by Nigerians. Realize that taking Nigeria to where it should be is our responsibility.

‘‘To move from recession to recovery, the nation must be attached to science and technology,’ he added.

He assured that the Ministry will fully implement the recommendations of the committee so as to reposition the Ministry for greater outputs.

‘‘For us to provide jobs for unemployed, there is need for us to provide the enabling environment. The Ministry will work hard and will not rest until we develop a home-grown solution for COVID-19. This virus is a wakeup call for us to wake up from our slumber to find solution to our problems,’’ he said.

Earlier in his address, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry Dr. Mohammed Umar, stressed that the mandate of the committee cuts across Health, Agriculture, Infrastructure and many aspects vital to national life.

Presenting his report, the Chairman of the committee and Director of Bio-Resources Technology, Pharm. Abayomi Oguntunde said for Nigeria to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’S), the appropriate use of Science, Technology and Innovation must be considered in government policy formulation and implementation.

He said the committee’s report was informed by President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to lift Nigeria out of poverty, diseases and technological backwardness.

He thanked the two Minister’s for their faith in the committee and the opportunity to serve the country.

