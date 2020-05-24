We won Kogi guber poll, PDP insists

Kindly Share This Story:

Confident of justice at appeal court

By Dirisu Yakubu

ABUJA- The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Sunday claimed its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, won the November 2019 Kogi state governorship election, adding that it will never relent until it reclaims the mandate at the appeal court.

This is as the party described the judgment of the election tribunal as an alarming miscarriage of justice, “particularly as the PDP and its candidate, Engr. Musa Wada, laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations by Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress, APC, as affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his landmark dissenting judgment.”

In a statement signed by the spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP said it was able “to lay incontestable evidence of over-voting, massive thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, violence and other malpractices used by the APC and compromised Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, officials to rob our candidate and the people of Kogi state of their mandate.”

The PDP also expressed shock that “despite the overwhelming evidence before the tribunal, proving that Governor Yahaya Bello did not win the election, justice was thwarted to the disappointment of the people of Kogi state and generality of Nigerians.”

The statement continued: “In fact, the lull and despondency that have enveloped Kogi state since the tribunal’s flawed verdict is an indication that the judgment failed to uphold justice in the genuine aspiration of the people of Kogi State in the election.

“The fact remains that the evidence are clear that our candidate is the genuine choice of the people and our party is confident that the Court of Appeal will uphold justice in this matter.

“The people of Kogi state now look up to the appeal court to reverse this injustice endorsed by the tribunal, given the evidence laid, as affirmed by the courageous verdict of Justice Ohimai.

“The PDP commends Justice Ohimai for his fearlessness in upholding the truth and showing that there is hope in the institution of the judiciary, which our party is confident, will be further established by the Appeal Court in this matter.

“Our party is confident that the appeal court will address the substance of the case, which the tribunal overlooked in rendering its defective judgment.

“The people of Kogi state deserve a government elected by them and not one imposed by enemies of democracy and compromised officials at INEC.

“The PDP however urges the people not to despair over the judgment of the tribunal as justice will definitely be served at the Appeal Court.”

