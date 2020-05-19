Waziri Bulama play a key role in merger that gave birth to APC – Ize-Iyamu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The leading aspirant of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Edo state, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu has congratulated Arch. Waziri Bulama on his swearing-in as Acting National Secretary of APC.

Ize-Iyamu who described Bulama as a loyal party-man, capable leader, and experienced organizer said that the new position was in recognition of a key role he played in merger that gave birth to APC and subsequent victories during elections.

“I most heartily congratulate you on your well deserved appointment and swearing-in as the Acting National Secretary of our great party, the All Progressives Congress today, Monday the 18th of May.

“As a leader of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change, you played a key role in the merger process that gave birth to the APC and in 2015, you also contributed immensely to our party’s success when, for the first time in the country’s history since the return to democracy in 1999, an opposition party defeated the incumbent at the polls.

“Your input in the Policy Support Group of the APC Presidential Campaign Council where you were a member in 2015 helped the party to draft crucial policy positions, some of which have been implemented to great success.

“Those policies, and your impact as the Deputy Director-General of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign council last year, inspired our party to another victory at the polls in the general elections.

“You have distinguished yourself as a loyal party-man, capable leader, and experienced organizer. Your appointment is yet another opportunity for you to consolidate your efforts and help to entrench the success of our party, in collaboration with the leadership of the party.

“I wish you success, even as I remain confident that you will bring to bear the skills and quality that have made you a force to reckon with in our national polity,” he noted.

Vanguard

