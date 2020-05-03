WAPTV releases COVID-19 enlightenment skits

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

To complement government’s efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, WAPTV has released new sets of informative comedy skits by its ‘Akpan & Oduma’ and ‘Papa Ajasco’ brands, to increase awareness on how to prevent, detect and manage the disease.

The new comedy skits are in line with one of the unique things, which WAPTV is famous for: strategically inserting an educative message into an entertainment content, so that the audience can easily and sub-consciously understand the intended lesson; otherwise known as “Edutainment”.

According to Wale Adenuga, Managing Director of WAPTV, “As the deadly coronavirus continues to affect the world, it is important for everyone to join hands and work together. This is why, as a family entertainment TV Channel, we are playing our part by using our popular ‘Akpan & Oduma’ and ‘Papa Ajasco’ brands to spread this much-needed information to different generations of Nigerians through our television and social media platforms.”

The Akpan & Oduma and Papa Ajasco Covid-19 Enlightenment skits are currently available to watch worldwide on YouTube: “waptvchannel” as well as across Nigeria, and several African countries, via WAPTV’s extensive network of all major Satellite TV Providers: DStv 262 + StarTimes 116 + GOtv 102 + StarSat 189 + Play 275 + MyTV.

VANGUARD

