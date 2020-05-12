Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The ThisDay Dome Treatment Centre has been launched today in Abuja by the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehinare. The Dome Treatment Centre has a capacity of over 260-bed space, built and equipped by the Sahara group to further enhance efforts of the federal government to contain the spread of covid-19 in Nigeria.

Speaking at the launching yesterday, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said, “This is a fully comprehensive medical treatment centre, professionally designed and equipped and repurposed to suit the testing demands of the day. As the president will say even if it turns out that we don’t need it. We are thankful and grateful to have it,” he stated.

Also read:

The centre is made up of a complete intensive care unit, ventilators, x-ray machines and dialysis and THISDAY 54gene 24-hour testing laboratory which is capable of handling 200-1000 tests per day.

The minister noted, the THISDAY 98-room hotel and conference centre next door for medical staff for six months.

“The centre has not just added to the number of available beds but saved the Nigerian health sector the anxiety of looming shortages in treatment centres,” he said.

He said a lot of brainwork had gone into the setting up of the THISDAY Dome Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Abuja.

The minister commended Thisday media, the Sahar group and another private sector for setting up “the world-class facility and making available for use”

The centre, situated at the Central Business District in Abuja, is fitted with foundation wards and ICU centre complete with ventilators, X-ray and dialysis.

Others facilities include 54genetesting mobile lab complete with reagents, and a scalable ability to perform 200-1,000 tests per day.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: