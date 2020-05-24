Uzodinma urged to partner with OMPALAN for development

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Community leaders, religious leaders and youth leaders across oil-bearing Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta LGAs of Imo State have called on Governor Uzodinma to embrace and work with members of Imo State OMPALAN especially their leader, Bishop Udo Azogu in view of the critical role the organization in Imo State to defend democracy.

OMPALAN State Chairman, Chief Chibunna Ubawuike from Agwa clan, said his organization under the leadership of Bishop Udo Azogu worked for enthralment of democracy in the state and Nigeria during the 2019 general elections.

On his part, Town Union Chairman, Ekugba in Obioma Dike autonomous community, Egbema, Hon. Aloy Anele, and former APC Chairman, Ohaji/Egbema LGA said APC in the two oil-bearing LGAs was dead until Bishop Azogu – a friend of Senator Hope Uzodinma stepped in to revive the party.

He said notable APC leaders from the two oil-bearing LGAs went into hiding and did not even defend their party or principal, Senator Uzodinma on social media platforms against rampaging assault by the PDP.

Rev (Canon) Eugene Onwubie asked the Governor to reciprocate OMPALAN’s goodwill in standing for the APC during the PDP rule.

Similarly, a community leader from Izombe in Oguta LGA, Dr. Chukwuemeka Onyemaobi – challenged any notable APC leader from oil producing areas to produce evidence of their effort to protect the Party from PDP witch-hunt during its seven months rule.

Mr. Jackson Chidi, a community Youth Leader from Abacheke, Egbema in Ohaji/Egbema LGA described as most unfortunate the prevailing competition over leadership of APC, Oguta LGA by those who could not deliver their boots during the 2019 House of Representatives and Gubernatorial elections but, went into political hibernation after the 2019 Guber election that was won by the PDP.

Jackson said all the eminent APC bigwigs and youths from oil producing areas lacked the courage to personally defend the party or the leader of the party, Senator Uzodinma on social media platforms or even write to support the courageous defence by Bishop Azogu whenever it came under brutal attack by the PDP.

For Prophet Jacob Eneberi, leadership goes with sacrifice and called on Governor Uzodinma to ignore vain gossips by leaders of APC who he said ‘went into hiding for seven months and have only reappeared with high spirit after the Supreme Court ruling to claim leadership of the Party they never defended.’

Prophet Eneberi who described Bishop Azogu as a true man of God said all his prophecies from President Buhari to Governor Uzodinma came to pass.

‘‘Most prophecies and expectations of all the ‘big churches’ concerning the outcome of the 2019 general elections failed to actualize but Bishop Azogu played a critical role both spiritually and physically for the emergence of Senator Uzodinma as Governor of Imo State. ‘‘Many people are not aware that Governor Uzodinma is a Patron of OMPALAN while Bishop Azogu is the association’s president and Chairman, BOT,’’ he added.

While suing for peace in the state, he urged the Governor to show the door to any leader who does not want peace no matter his or her status in the party so that the party can come out of the doldrums for rejuvenation.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: