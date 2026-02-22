Uzodimma’s performance warrants opposition support, says IPM

By Emmanuel Iheaka, Owerri

The Imo Progressives Movement (IPM) has declared that Governor Hope Uzodimma’s performance over the past six years is sufficient to merit support from any opposition party genuinely interested in the state’s development.

Speaking at the end of its fourth National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Owerri on Sunday, the group vowed not to allow distractions or “selfish opposition” to derail the governor’s programmes.

The communiqué was read by the National Convener of the IPM and member of the House of Representatives for Ohaji/Egbema/Oguta/Oru West Federal Constituency, Hon. Eugene Dibiagwu, who said the group had conducted on-the-ground inspections of projects across Imo’s three senatorial zones. “We are satisfied with the scale and pace of development recorded in the last six years,” he noted.

IPM highlighted achievements in key sectors:

Road infrastructure: Over 130 roads have been constructed, rehabilitated, or awarded, including major urban corridors in Owerri and inter-city links connecting Orlu and Okigwe. The Assumpta Flyover in Owerri was cited as a flagship project easing congestion, alongside urban renewal efforts such as street lighting, road medians, and pedestrian walkways.

Hospitality and conference facilities: The rehabilitation of the Concorde Hotel and establishment of the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre now position Imo to host high-level national and international events.

Health and education: The state’s health insurance scheme and new tertiary institutions were singled out as significant milestones.

Youth empowerment and technology: The Skill-Up Imo programme has trained 65,000 people in digital skills, while the Orashi Power project aims to improve electricity supply in the state capital and surrounding communities.

The group urged political actors to embrace constructive engagement rather than foment unnecessary tension, emphasizing that Uzodimma’s administration has set a benchmark for governance and development in Imo State.