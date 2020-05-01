Uzodinma releases 36 prisoners in Imo

Kindly Share This Story:

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has released 36 prisoners as part of efforts to decongest the prison following the threat of COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor also directed the Acting Chief Judge of the State, Mrs. Ijeoma Aguguo, to immediately commence accelerated trial and release of inmates who are on awaiting trial on minor charges or allegations.

A statement issued on Friday by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Declan Emelumba, said the governor also directed that trials must observe all COVID- 19 safety measures, including wearing of face masks and social distancing.

He directed the prisoners granted pardon are those serving three years with less than six months to go.

Others are convicts who have spent up to 25 percent of their prison terms and minor offenders with three months to six months imprisonment. (NAN)

