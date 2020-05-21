Use of social media as teaching tool: Lagos recognises innovative teacher 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Waha

A primary school teacher, Fausat Adegeye, has been recognised by the Lagos State Government for making use of social media to teach pupils during the ongoing closure of schools due to the Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Adegeye, who teaches English Language at Ebenezer African Church Primary School 1, Ifako, Ijaye, Lagos, created a Facebook page through which she has been teaching primary 1-6: pupils her subject on a daily basis.

On what prompted her to take that step, Adegeye said, “When the lockdown started, like everybody, I thought it would be a matter of few days before things would return to normalcy. However, when the days kept rolling, I felt it would not be ideal for the children not to be kept busy and so, I decided to create a Facebook page and with the data of beneficiaries and passing information out, I was able to connect with them and the classes started.’

She added that the classes are free.

The Executive Chairman, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Hon. Wahab Alawiye-King, who gave Adegeye a certificate to recognise her efforts, described her as an example of a 21st Century teacher the state wants to handle that vital sector.

He noted that it was in recognition of the importance of information and communication technology that the government recently organised a training workshop for teachers and complemented that with the provision of necessary tools.

He enjoined teachers to be creative in their approach to the profession bearing in mind recent developments in the sector as seen in the outbreak of Coronavirus.

Alawiye-King reiterated the determination of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration to reposition education in the state and take it to greater heights.

