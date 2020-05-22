UPDATED: Sultan declares Sunday 24th as Eid-ei-Fitr

Kindly Share This Story:

The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Sunday 24th May 2020 as the first day of Shawwal 1441 After Hijirah, which is Eid-ei-fitr day.

The Sultan revealed this in a statement signed by the chairman advisory committee on religious affairs Sultanate council, Sambo Wali Jinaidu.

According to the statement, the national moon sighting committee did not receive any report from the various moon sighting committees across the county confirming the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1441AH on Friday 22nd of May 2020.

He said therefore, Saturday, 23rd of May 2020 is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1441AH.

He urges all Muslims to continue to pray for peace, Progress and development of the country while wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings

He wished all Muslims Happy Eid-ei-fitr.

