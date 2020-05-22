UPDATED: Sultan declares Sunday 24th as Eid-ei-Fitr

Breaking News
Sultan declares Sunday 24th as Eid-ei-Fitr

On 10:08 pm
The Sultan of Sokoto and President General Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs Muhammad  Sa’ad Abubakar has declared Sunday 24th May 2020 as the first day of Shawwal 1441  After Hijirah, which is  Eid-ei-fitr day.

The Sultan revealed this  in a statement signed by the chairman advisory committee on religious affairs Sultanate council, Sambo Wali Jinaidu.

According to the statement, the national moon sighting committee did not receive any report from the various moon sighting committees across the county confirming  the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal 1441AH  on Friday 22nd of May 2020.

He said therefore, Saturday, 23rd of  May 2020  is the 30th day of the month of Ramadan 1441AH.

He urges all Muslims to continue to pray for peace, Progress and development of the country while wishing them Allah’s guidance and blessings

He wished all Muslims Happy Eid-ei-fitr.

