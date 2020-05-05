UK COVID-19 death toll now highest in Europe, second-highest in the world

Kindly Share This Story:

The UK’s true coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll is the highest in Europe and the second-highest in the world, according to new figures which suggest it is just under 40,000.

New data shows 29,710 people had died of Covid-19 in England and Wales as of April 24, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

It means the UK’s total two weeks ago was higher than Italy’s current toll of 29,079 and is second only to the US.

On April 24, the Department of Health was reporting 22,173 hospital deaths in England and Wales as the UK hit its peak.

The ONS’ two-week-old total is about 35% higher than previously reported, meaning the true death toll could be closer to 38,500 as of Tuesday.

The data also confirmed Covid-19 deaths in care homes soared by more than 2,500, or 36%, in the space of a week, but the overall toll trended down due to fewer deaths in hospitals.

The report also revealed the second highest weekly death total recorded in England and Wales, which was 11,539 more than the five-year average.

Almost 30,000 coronavirus deaths as of April 24

In a report released on Tuesday, the ONS said 28,272 residents of England had died of coronavirus as of April 24 and 1,376 residents of Wales had died for a total of 29,648. It rises to 29,710 when non-residents are included.

April 8 was the deadliest day with 1,318 deaths in all settings in England and Wales.

The ONS total is about 35% higher than the Department of Health total reported at the same time.

This is because the ONS figures include all mentions of Covid-19 on a death certificate, including suspected Covid-19, and are based on the date that deaths occurred.

The Department of Health figures are based on when deaths were reported and are for deaths where a person has been tested positive for Covid-19.

Coronavirus death tolls

How the new Office for National Statistics (ONS) data compares with current coronavirus death tolls.

– 29,710 deaths registered in all settings in England and Wales as of April 24, according to the ONS.

– 22,173 hospital deaths in England and Wales as of April 24, according to the Department of Health.

– 28,734 deaths in all settings in the UK as of 5pm on Sunday, according to the Department of Health.

As of the morning of May 5:

– 69,925 deaths in the US.

– 29,079 deaths in Italy.

– 25,428 deaths in Spain.

– 25,201 deaths in France.

– 8,016 deaths in Belgium.

– 7,367 deaths in Brazil.

– 6,993 deaths in Germany.

* Note: Each country records deaths differently and the true totals could be much higher than reported.

The ONS figures show there were 7,713 deaths involving Covid-19 in England and Wales registered up to April 24 that occurred outside hospitals.

Huge rise in care home deaths

Of those, 5,890 were in care homes, up from just over 3,000 the week before.

Of the others:

– 1,306 were in private homes.

– 301 were in hospices.

– 105 were in other communal establishments.

– 111 were elsewhere.

The equivalent number for hospital deaths over this period is 19,643 (71.8% of all Covid-19 deaths in England and Wales).

Separate data showed care homes notified the Care Quality Commission (CQC) of 6,391 deaths of residents in homes between April 10 and May 1.

There were 2,794 care home deaths linked to Covid-19 and registered in the week ending April 24, up from 2,050 during the previous seven days, the ONS said.

This is an increase of 36%.

The ONS said the numbers are based on where Covid-19 is mentioned anywhere on the death certificate, including in combination with other health conditions.

The ONS said the provisional number of deaths registered in England and Wales in the week ending April 24 was 21,997, the second-highest weekly total since comparable figures began in 1993.

It is 11,539 more than the five-year average of 10,458 for Week 17.

It is down 354 from the week ending April 17, when the provisional total of 22,351 set a new weekly record, and it was the first week-on-week decrease since March 20.

The number of excess deaths linked to coronavirus is now more than 42,100 in the five weeks up to April 24.

For year-to-date data, the number of overall deaths (229,294), including those not linked to coronavirus, is 33,593 more than the five-year average.

Covid-19 hospital deaths fall by 21%

There were 8,237 coronavirus deaths (inside and outside hospitals) in the week ending April 24, accounting for just over 37% of all deaths in England and Wales.

It was a decrease of 521 deaths compared with the previous week.

The number of registered deaths involving Covid-19 occurring in hospitals fell from 6,107 in the week ending April 17 to 4,841 in the week ending April 24 – a decrease of 21%.

Just over half (50.5%) of deaths in London in the week up to April 24 involved coronavirus, the highest proportion in England.

The capital was followed by 38.8% in the North West and 38% in the North East.

In Wales, 418 deaths involving Covid-19 were registered in the week ending April 24 (36.7% of all deaths in the country).

Who is dying?

For the week ending April 24, the highest number of coronavirus deaths was among those aged 85 and over, followed by people aged between 75 and 84.

Under 1 year – 0 deaths

Ages 1-14 – 0

Ages 15-44 – 103

Ages 45-64 – 823

Ages 75-84 – 2,615

85 and over – 3,507

Which area had the most deaths?

Here are the figures by region for the week up to April 24:

London – 1,406

South East – 1,232

North West – 1,207

West Midlands – 880

East – 814

Yorkshire and Humber – 755

East Midlands – 562

South West – 531

North East – 419

Wales – 413

What is the Government’s current death toll?

The Department of Health’s latest death toll for all settings was 28,734 as of 5pm on Sunday after a daily rise of 288 fatalities, but there is a lag in confirming and reporting coronavirus-linked fatalities.

It said the number of confirmed cases has increased by 3,985 to 190,584 as of 9am on Monday.

