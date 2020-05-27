Kindly Share This Story:

By Dapo Akinrefon

An oil and gas industry watchdog, Transparency in Petroleum Exploration and Development Initiative, TIPEDI, on Wednesday, called on the National Assembly, NASS, to refrain from actions that appear to be distracting the Interim Management Committee of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, from completing the forensic audit on time as ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

TIPEDI lamented that the current crisis of confidence between elected politicians, particularly from the Niger Delta area, and NDDC will have serious negative effect not only on the Commission, but on the hapless people of the area who have suffered neglect for many years.

TIPEDI’s National Coordinator, Chief Nathan Egba, in a statement in Yenagoa, said: “The accusations levelled against the National Assembly by the NDDC Management are serious but common knowledge, because some federal legislators have perpetually milked the Commission over the years.

“It is, therefore, not surprising that they are now engaged in a plot to derail the forensic audit exercise, which obviously will unearth their nefarious activities.”

Egba said some legislators deliberately orchestrated the present conflict between the Professor Keme Pondei-led management of the NDDC and the National Assembly as a means of blackmailing the Commission to bow to some illegal demands as well as derail completion of the forensic audit.

“But, unfortunately, it has backfired as the NDDC called their bluff.”

Egba, a former Bayelsa State Commissioner for Information and Orientation, said: “Over the years, succeeding managements of the NDDC have come under the same kind of pressures and blackmail, with several managements capitulating and allowing the legislators turn the Commission into their glorified cash-cow.

“In the process, a lot of funds meant for developing the Niger Delta area and improving the people’s lives have ended up in the pockets of few individuals to the detriment of the general population.

“It is necessary to state at this point that the legislators, as representatives of the people, should rather cooperate with the NDDC to address the reasons behind their relatively poor performance over the years, which has been attributed to the National Assembly’s slow and disruptive budget passing process.

“We in TIPEDI agree with the NDDC’s submission that over the years the National Assembly applies three clear steps by which it stifles the NDDC’s operations— replacing the Commission’s budget proposals with the legislators own projects, delay in the passage of the budget till very late in the year and when the budget is finally passed, demands by legislators for upfront payments for their projects, most of which are usually left abandoned, anyway.

“Therefore, for us, Mr. President has signalled his seriousness in pursuing the forensic audit process to its logical conclusion with the appointment of the current Acting Managing Director, Professor Keme Daniel Pondei, a totally non-political academician with the courage to confront this albatross in order to make life easier for future management of the Commission.”

The TIPEDI Coordinator, however, called on the Acting MD, Professor Keme Pondei, as someone with no political ambition or desire to perpetuate himself in office, to remain courageous and focused in order to be able complete the assignment and justify Mr. President’s confidence in setting up the Interim Management Committee.

Vanguard

