Textile workers felicitate with Muslims at sallah

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has felicitated with Muslims thoughout the world as they celebrate the Eid-el-Fitr on Sunday.

In a Sallah message by Comrade John Adaji, President of the Union, they wished their members in the Textile, Garment and Tailoring industries across the country, particularly our Muslim brothers and sisters a happy, peaceful and safe Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

“Our best wishes also go to our valued friends and partners,” he said. According to the statement, “this year’s Eid-el-Fitri just like the past Easter celebration is being celebrated amid the rampaging coronavirus pandemic.”

“We therefore call on our Muslim comrades to observe Eid-el-Fitri prayers in their respective homes as directed by the President General of the Jama’atu Nasril Islam and Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.”

“COVID-19 is far from being over. We must therefore continue to observe the preventive measures both at home and workplaces; wear your face masks, wash your hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer regularly.”

While calling on citizens to maintain social distancing, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth, the workers said citizens should stay informed by following advice given by the public health authorities.

Vanguard

