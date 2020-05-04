Taraba Killings: Tiv Group, Bwacha trade words

Kindly Share This Story:

By Femi Bolaji – Jalingo

Following the clash between the Tiv and Ichen tribes in Donga local government area over land dispute, the Tiv Cultural and Social Association Taraba State and Senator representing Taraba South, Emmanuel Bwacha are locked in war of words over the impasse.

The Tiv group Monday accused the senator of keeping silent over the killings that started from his constituency.

In a statement signed by the president-general of the group, Goodman Dahida, the group noted that the crisis is unfortunate at a time farmers are preparing for the raining season.

They moreover condemned the recent crisis and called on both the Federal and State government to intervene before it escalates.

The statement in part reads: “the Tiv Cultural and Social Association Taraba State wishes to condemn in strong terms the wanton destruction of lives and property occasioned by the unfortunate crisis between Ichen and Tiv in Mararaba axis of Donga Local Government Area of the State.

“It is sad that a land dispute that could ordinarily be resolved by local village heads of the two tribes was hijacked by hoodlums leading to the massacre of over 31 Tiv persons and destruction of valuable property worth millions of naira.

“While we commend the state government and security agencies’ efforts in the crisis so far, we are shocked and saddened that Senator Emmanuel Bwacha who represents the zone and in whose domain the crisis is ragging has maintained sealed lips since the outbreak of the crisis.

“As a representative of the people, Bwacha is not only representing his tribe -Ichen, but all the people of Taraba South.

“As a leader, we enjoin Senator Bwacha to play a role of statesman that he is and quickly make efforts to meet with stakeholders of both Ichen and Tiv to find a way of resolving the crisis. ”

Responding when contacted via telephone, the Deputy Senate Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha explained that he is a lover of peace.

According to him, “I really don’t know what they are looking for. I spoke with the Tiv leaders that there shouldn’t be any attack but unfortunately, two communities were attacked.

“As I am talking to you now they are attacking some communities in Suntai and several people are being killed and more than four villages burnt.

“They look for soft targets and small villages to attack and are killing people there.

“I am trying to investigate who are sponsoring them and I have told my people not to attack anywhere.

“I am a lover of peace and as it stands, they (Tiv) are the ones fighting.”

