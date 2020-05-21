 Sultan’s JNI suspends  Eid  prayer, asks Muslims to pray at home

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Sultan of Sokoto led Jama’atu Nasril Islam,JNI, has directed Muslims in Nigeria to pray at home with their families on Sallah day,as the eid prayer congregation remained suspended due to COVID-19.

Shaykh Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, the Secretary–General of JNI said in a statement on Thursday that the directive was n a mandate to the JNI Fatwa Committee, under the leadership of Sheikh Sheriff Ibrahim Saleh Alhusainy, which came up with FATWA regarding the year 2020 ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer.

He said the committee after due consultations, as well as considerations of the current state of COVID-19 pandemic and the serious threat it posed to life, decisided that the

Eid-el-Fitr congregation in the outskirts of towns and cities should be temporarily suspended.

Also, “the said ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayer be observed at home with family members or alone in case there isn’t anyone with him or her, at home.’

Other decisions taken were that ” the ‘Eid-el-Fitr Prayers is two RAKA’AT. Seven (7) TAKBIRAT to be pronounced in the first RAKA’AT, including the opening TAKBIR. Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL A’ALA.”

“While in the second RAKAH, five (5) TAKBIRAT be pronounced. Then SURATUL FATIHA is read and any other SURAH, preferably SURATUL GHASHIYAH.”

“In the case of praying at home, as it may be, the KHUTBAH(sermon) is suspended.”

“All above mentioned are based on the Hadith of Anas Bn Malik in Sahih al-Bukhari and Maliki School of law decisions, in MUKHTASAR, as explained by Al-Kharshi and Al-Munah al-Jalil.”

“However, in states where Governments have reached concrete decisions to observe the ‘Eid-el-Fitr prayer, based on their medical experts advice, strict measures of distancing, face masks and sanitizers be taken to protect worshipers. In this case neighborhood mosques can be utilized if it becomes necessary.”

“Ulama should fear Allah, the Most High and be matured enough in guarding their utterances and actions for the overall interest of the DEEN and the Ummah.”

“Nigerian Muslims are therefore called upon to reflect their minds to the good virtues of the month of Ramadan and keep to its teachings all through their respective lives, as the Lord of Ramadan, is still and shall remain The Lord of other months, above all keeps the records of our actions and inactions. More so, Muslims are reminded to keep to the ordinances of the Glorious Qur’an, for the prestige of the Muslim Ummah.”

‘JNI wishes all Muslim faithful an accepted Ramadan Fast and successful ‘Eid-el-Fitr. In the same vein, Muslims are urged not to forget the Sitta-Shawwal, i.e the six-days recommended fasting, that follows Ramadan Fasting as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad (SAW).”

“While wishing us all Allah’s pardon in these sacred days and after, we pray fervently for an accepted Ramadan Fasting as well as the Eid.”

