Stop acting as Obaseki’s hireling, Edo APC tells Oyegun

Tackles ex-National Chairman over 2nd term ticket

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC in Edo state has tackled a former National Chairman of the Party, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun over his claims that a reconciliation meeting was held where it was agreed that for the party to retain the state, its governorship ticket in the forthcoming election is ceded to the incumbent, Mr. Godwin Obaseki.

Factional State Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Chris Azebamwan in a reaction to news reports and advertorials credited to Chief Odigie-Oyegun also challenged the former party chairman to name those he accused of contriving crises in the state chapter of the party.

He said; “It is not in our character, upbringing or culture to take an elder to the task, especially an elder with the towering stature and credentials of Pa John Odigie-Oyegun who retired as a Federal Super-Permanent Secretary, has been a State Governor and served as National Chairman of a major political party. He celebrated his 80th birthday recently, and we wish him many more years of service to the nation.

“Against this background, one is at a loss to understand why Chief Odigie-Oyegun would make utterances that portray him as a mouthpiece or hireling of Godwin Obaseki. That the forthcoming primaries in Edo State would be credible is not in doubt.

It is neither desirable, nor in the interest of anyone to compromise the process, and in so doing, give room for the Courts to intervene and upturn the results. The leadership of APC is determined to conduct credible primaries.

In addition, one would have expected Chief Odigie-Oyegun to name or identify those he claims are contriving a crisis in Edo State”.

No automatic ticket

He also dismissed as untrue, claims by Chief Odigie-Oyegun that the party has agreed to offer an automatic second term ticket to Gov. Obaseki.

He said; “The more worrisome part of Pa Odigie-Oyegun’s outburst is his claim that as part of the reconciliation process, an automatic ticket was promised to Godwin Obaseki.

To the best of my knowledge, Chief Odigie-Oyegun was not at the meeting where reconciliation was discussed. He is no longer a principal officer of the APC, and is in no position therefore, to lay claims to the inner workings of the Party.

“One wonders why the National Reconciliation Committee headed by Chief Bisi Akande would have needed to be set up if positions had been taken on crucial issues like the ticket for Edo State governorship elections.

“We operate a democratic dispensation and Pa Odigie-Oyegun should allow the process throw up the best man for the job instead of attempting to throw a spanner in the works by promoting his personal opinions and the desperate ambitions of Godwin Obaseki as decisions or resolutions of our party leadership.

“He is an elder statesman and should not allow himself to be dragged into the fray. That would be a tragic fall from the high pedestal to which we are accustomed to placing him”.

