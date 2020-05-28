Kindly Share This Story:





By Theodore Opara

Stallion Group has created a multi-brand virtual space that provides a showroom experience for customers.

A statement by the firm said the site was the result of its work with IT experts and developers since the COVID-19 lockdown commenced in March.

The online portal features a live chat, where users interact with the Relationship Manager and sections outlined for Hyundai, Nissan, Changan and Porsche.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has changed how businesses are done, hence firms are restrategising to meet customers’ needs.

This is what Stallion Group, foremost Nigerian automobile distribution company, has achieved with its virtual showroom— stallionafricar.com.

Arpita Roy Luthra, General Manager of the Group, gave an insight into how the firm wants to use the portal to maintain close marketing contact with customers.

The site, she said, will be launched on Saturday, May 30, with the following targets:

Highlights on focus-model and all models for sale by brands such as Hyundai, Honda, Nissan, Porsche and Changan;

Showcase of features, specifications, aesthetics and price to enable consumers take an informed decision for the best option in their budget, and,

Booking a test drive and service, requesting a formal quote and live chat.

