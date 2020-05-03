Kindly Share This Story:

Find below the description of the types of activities allowed under Phase 1 of the post-lockdown era in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja (4th -17th May, 2020) as released by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, who chairs the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on coronavirus:

SECTION I: GENERAL INFORMATION ON NEW COVID-19 MEASURES

Following improvements in the multisectoral response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19)npandemic, the Federal Government of Nigeria has decided that there will be a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) effective from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

The easing of the lockdown will be characterised by the following enforceable actions:

The mandatory use of non-medical face mask/covering for all persons while in public spaces. Latex hand gloves should not be worn except for specific medical purposes;

The mandatory provision of hand washing facilities/sanitizers in all public places;

All interstate travel is prohibited except for essential travels & services, such as:

transportation of agricultural products, petroleum products, relief items, goods,

commodities related to the COVID-19 response and persons on essential duty;

Mass gathering of more than 20 people outside of a workplace is prohibited;

There will be controlled access to markets and locations of economic activities;

Mandatory temperature checks will be conducted in public spaces;

Social distancing of 2 metres must be maintained between people in workplaces and other public spaces;

Retention of the ban on all passenger flights;

Religious gatherings are still restricted; and

Mandatory supervised isolation of person(s) arriving from outside the country for at least 14 days.

General Rules and Regulations

Anyone who presents a temperature of above 380C will be mandated to return home and call NCDC for evaluation;

Anyone without a face mask/covering will be asked to return home and will be prosecuted;

Anyone violating the curfew in a non-emergency situation will be prosecuted;

Anyone attending a gathering of more than 20 people will be prosecuted;

Institutions that fail to comply with these protocols and guidelines will be prosecuted; and

Any member of the public who violates the ban on Inter-State movement as outlined in this guideline will be prosecuted.

SECTION II. PROTOCOLS FOR CONTAINMENT OF COVID-19

Activity Recommendations & Obligation of Operators

PHASE 1 4th -17th May 2020

Curfew Imposition of overnight curfew nationwide from 8pm to 6am

General movement

May go out for work, to buy necessary foods and for exercise Movement between LGAs (except metropolitan areas) is strongly discouraged unless for critical reasons such as healthcare and work

iii. Avoid unnecessary contact with people

Mandatory use of face mask/coverings in public

Inter-state travel

(Across State borders)

All inter-state travel for supply chain & services allowed, such as: goods, agro-products with a limited capacity of accompanying personnel, petroleum products, relief items, supplies, construction supplies, registered courier services (DHL, FedEx, etc) and security services

Intra-state travel (public transport- buses, tricycles, taxis)

(Within State borders):

Ensure provision of hand sanitizers to all passengers Reduce occupancy to half for buses (maximum 50% of usual occupancy)

iii. Mandatory Use of face mask/coverings

Mandatory temperature checks Taxis to carry only 4 persons (driver and 3 persons) Tricycles to carry only 3 persons (driver and 2 persons)

vii. Daily motor park sanitation

viii. Travel should be between 6.00am and 6.00pm

Bus stop/motor park

Provide hand washing facilities Maintain social distancing

iii. Mandatory Use of face mask /coverings

Mandatory temperature checks Provide hand sanitizers and hand washing Should only open between 6.00am and 6.00pm

Agriculture & Rural Development

Mandatory use of face masks and social distancing Persons above age of 65 years and those with underlying chronic illness e.g. diabetes, high blood pressure are advised to remain at home

iii. Trucks bearing agricultural and animal products to be allowed easy passage

Companies involved in food processing can commence operation Ensure provision of hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities

Construction sites (large and small), Public Works

Limit number to maintain social distancing Construction of critical roads to resume

iii. Waivers to be provided by State Govts to enable movement

Mandatory use of face masks/coverings Provide hand sanitizers and hand washing facilities Open between 6.00am and 6.00pm

Banks and other financial institutions

Ensure provision of hand sanitizer to all employees and customers Limit staff physically working in the office to between 30% to 50%

iii. Limit number of customers to allow social distancing

Mandatory use of face mask/coverings Encourage online banking Mandatory temperature checks

vii. Open between 8.00am and 2.00pm

Manufacturing and Pharmaceutical industries, pharmacy shops

Ensure provision of sanitizer and hand washing facilities Limit staff working to between 30-50% to maintain social distancing

iii. Shift work is encouraged; pharmacy shops may remain open overnight

Mandatory use of face masks/coverings

Government offices /other corporate offices and entities

Ensure provision of hand sanitizer to all employees and customers Limit staff physically working in the office to between 30% to 50%

iii. Government staff limited to essential workers and those from GL 14-17 on Monday/Wednesday/Fridays

Limit number of customers to allow social distancing Mandatory use of face masks/coverings Encourage work from home policy

vii. Mandatory temperature checks

viii. Offices to open between 8.00am and 2.00pm

Neighbourhood Markets

Ensure provision of sanitizer and hand washing facilities Control entry to reduce number to ensure social distancing

iii. Mandatory use of face masks/coverings

Temperature checks Local authorities to determine date and time for opening of the neighborhood markets not more than 3 times a week Warehouses to open on neighbourhood market days to serve shops

vii. Abattoirs to open three days a week

viii. Ensure strict sanitation compliance

Time of opening 8.00a.m. – 3.00p.m.

Supermarkets

Ensure provision of sanitizer and hand washing facilities Limit number of customers to allow social distancing

iii. Mandatory use of face masks/coverings

Ensure hand washing Mandatory temperature checks Open 8.00a.m.-3.00p.m.

Restaurants

Not open to the public, encourage home delivery To remain closed to eat-in, until further evaluation

iii. Allow social distancing always

Eateries to practice the takeaway system Open 8.00a.m.-3.00p.m.

Clubs, Bars, Beer Parlors, Gardens, etc

To remain closed The use of recreational parks, communal sports, concerts, social parties, movie theatres are suspended until further notice

Academic institutions and social engagements

All schools to remain closed till further evaluation Schools are encouraged to continue with e-learning and visual teaching State Governments and Security Agencies are enjoined to ensure effective and strict enforcement of these guidelines. The level of compliance with these guidelines will be reviewed in 2 weeks before additional guidelines for phase 2 is issued. Vanguard

