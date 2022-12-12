.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

As the prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and most parts of the world remains at a low level for a sustained period, the Federal Government, FG, through the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has said pre-arrival or post-arrival testing for COVID-19 was no longer required for travellers irrespective of vaccination status.

This was made known in an All Operators Letter, AOL, addressed to Aviation Service providers by the Director General, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, NCAA, Captain Musa S. Nuhu, on Monday, in Abuja.

The letter partly reads: “COVID-19 Travel Testing: Pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 Polymerase Chain Reaction tests are no longer required for all passengers irrespective of vaccination status. The PCR tests required for all passengers who are partial/not fully vaccinated have been suspended.”

Among other things, Nuhu also said that revealed that the use of face masks inside the airport terminals building is no longer necessary.

The letter reads: “The wearing of face masks inside Airport terminal buildings and onboard aircraft by airport workers, passengers, and crew members is no longer mandatory. Wearing a face mask by passengers onboard aircraft or inside Airport terminal buildings is discretionary but recommended.

“Persons aged 60 years and above, immunocompromised (e g due to organ transplant, cancer, etc), those with comorbidities (eg. Heart disease, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, etc), are advised to use facemasks, wash their hands with water and soap, use hand alcohol-based sanitisers, and avoid large gatherings.

“Disinfection of bags at the entrance of terminal buildings is no longer required

“Airlines are therefore required to resume serving catering (meals and drinks) on board aircraft.

“Maintaining social distancing at airport terminal buildings is no longer mandatory.

“Facilities and conveyances are advised to maintain good environmental hygiene, and good ventilation, and encourage good hand and respiratory hygiene.

“The use of alcohol-based sanitiser by passengers and airport workers is recommended.

“Boarding and disembarkation protocols are to be maintained.”