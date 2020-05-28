‘PDP behind our crisis’ —Osun APC

Kindly Share This Story:

Shina Abubakar Osogbo

The All progressives Congress (APC) in the state of Osun has disclosed that the Peoples Democratic Party was behind the purported crisis in the party

This is as the party affirmed that prince Adegboyega Famoodun remains the state Chairman of the party, as there is no crack in the party neither was a petition written to remove the state Chairman.

The state APC legal adviser, Barrister Adegoke Ogunsola made this known on Thursday, at the State Secretariat of the party, during a press conference organized by the State Executive Council members.

Ogunsola said that “There is unity in Osun APC and there is no faction, noting that some people suspected to be disgruntled members of the main opposition, PDP, are misleading the public with lies, misinformation, and falsehood to believe that Osun APC is factionalized and not united”.

According to him, “Osun APC always operates within the ambit of the party’s constitution, other relevant laws, and directives from the National Headquarters of the party.

“We are hereby informing the public that the news that Osun APC is factionalized into both Gov. Gboyega Oyetola’s camp and Rauf Aregbesola’s camp, is an utter falsehood and misinformation from the pit of hell and those wishing disintegration of Osun APC are members of the main opposition”.

The party said, “It is a shame that the former governor, Ogbeni Aregbesola is sponsoring the Secretary of the party, Alhaji Razaq Salinsile against the State Chairman, Prince Adegboyega Famodun, the duo has a cordial relationship, and we are endowed with resourceful elders such as Chief Bisi Akande, Chief Sola Akinwumi and many others who will intervene and settle any dispute if there is any”.

