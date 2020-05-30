Onuesoke lauds Gov Okowa’s massive strides in five years

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftain and former governorship aspirant in Delta State, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has commended Governor Ifeanyi Okowa’s achievements within five years of his administration.

Onuesoke who made the commendation in a statement he issued in Warri, Delta State disclosed that in the past five years Governor Okowa’s administration had created lots of jobs through huge investments in road, health and education infrastructure, adding that the prevailing peace in Niger Delta also impacted gainfully on the local economy.

According to him, “Governor Okowa had done a lot in Delta State in the last five years which was evident in the way the people were rejoicing.

Delta State is rated very high when it comes to the issue of reduction of poverty because the governor has done a lot in trying to create jobs for the people, keeping the oil facilities working as it ought to be and that has greatly improved the local economy. Only recently, Delta State was rated second state with the least poor people in Nigeria.”

He recalled that a few days after his inauguration on 29th May, 2015, Governor Okowa surprised his people with avalanches of developmental projects with the construction of over 357 roads of 1,056.15 kilometer square, 352.78 kilometer square of drains across the state which attest to his title of a ‘Road Master’.

“Governor Okowa constructed and rehabilitated facilities in Delta State University, Oleh and Abraka campuses. The Governor constructed a number of projects in Delta State Polytechnic, Ogwashi Uku, Ozoro and Oghara, as well as the College of Education, Warri and Masogar.

The state, through the Delta State Bursary and Scholarship Board, was able to pay the students bursary allowance to date, while the state government has paid 289 children of deceased civil servants their various scholarship, as well as the payment of the second tranche of PhD beneficiaries under local scholarship.

“At the Health sector, Governor Okowa has ensured the reconstruction, renovation and supply of medical equipment at the Primary Health Care Centers across the three senatorial districts in the state, as well as giving financial support to the Neglected Tropical Disease and Malaria Programmes. Also, doctors and nurses’ quarters have been constructed in major healthcare centers, just as no fewer than 485,140 persons are currently enrolled into the state Universal Health Coverage,” Onuesoke stated.

VANGUARD

