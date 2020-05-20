Kindly Share This Story:

By Ephraim Oseji

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain and former Delta State governorship aspirant, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has appealed to both Federal and state governments in Nigeria to increase covid-19 testing and quarantine centres across the country as a measure to curtail the rising spread of the pandemic.

He equally appealed to corporate organizations and well to do individual to provide funds for the establishing of both testing and quarantine centres for the treatment of covid-19 patients, adding that not until there are enough testing and quarantine centres in the country the pandemic will still linger on.

Onuesoke who made the appeal in a press statement made available to our correspondent yesterday disclosed that he has observed that Nigeria do not have enough testing centres, adding that the few covid-19 testing centres are not enough to attend to the high population of Nigerians.

“We need more testing centres across the federation in combating this global pandemic. We need people to get tested, sensitised and have the know-how of overcoming this monster called Covid-19. To achieve it, we need at least one testing and quarantine centre in each local government across the country.

“Testing should be done from home to home and the result should not be delayed. Once anyone is tested, that person should get his or her result within few hours instead of waiting for days or weeks. If this is done, those infected will be detected and separated from others so as to curtail the spread,” the PDP chieftain advised.

The PDP Chieftain observed that it was embarrassing that smaller African countries with a fraction of the population of Nigeria were doing more tests than Nigeria, advising that the authorities should put their acts together and increase the number of tests per day.

He advised corporate organizations and wealthy individuals to come to the aid of government by releasing funds to the authority for the establishment of testing and quarantine centres in their states or communities.

“For instance former Governor of Anambra State and PDP Vice Presidential Candidate in 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi assisted the Anambra State government with N40m for the establishment of testing centre in the state. Other well to do Nigerians should emulate such humanitarian gesture by donating generous towards establishing more testing and quarantine centres across the country.The battle against covid-19 should not be left to government alone because we do not know whose turn tomorrow,” he advised.

Onuesoke noted that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announces hundreds of new Coronavirus infections everyday and a spike in the national figures of infected Nigerians, adding that unfortunately, there was no respite in sight. He maintained that from projections, the figures would continue to spike, while testing struggles at snail’s speed, unable to catch up.

He, however, commended health workers, security operatives, journalists that are hardly mention and others on the frontline of the fight against coronavirus for a job well done, stressing that the increasing figures of those treated and discharged gave the assurances that the fight was winnable.

VANGUARD

