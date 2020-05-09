Kindly Share This Story:

By James Ogunnaike

ABEOKUTA – Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has decorated that his administration has put in place life insurance policy for the State health workers, just has their hazard allowance has been reviewed from 200 to 300 per cent.

The Governor who disclosed this when he met with representatives of health workers in the State at his Office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, said the life policy would have taken off immediately but would wait to go along with the federal government, which is also putting in place similar programme.

“I want to inform you that we have put in place life policy for our health workers. We would have started immediately, but we will wait to go along with the federal government which is also planning similar programme”, he said.

The Governor who noted that his administration was determined to provide adequate health care services to the people, also informed that health worker would be appropriately accommodated in the new minimum wage.

Abiodun said he was impressed with the spirit of negotiation, adding that their requests and resolutions with government was a pointer that they were concern with what was going on in the health sector.

“What transpired was because we have not been engaging each other as much as possible. I am impressed with the spirit of negotiation. Your requests and resolutions point to the fact that our health workers are concerned with what is happening in the health sector”, the Governor noted.

While enumerating efforts of his administration to reform the sector, he said prior to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, rehabilitation of hospitals had commenced with 236 Primary Health Care Centres across the State.

He appealed to the health officers not to allow issues degenerate, but keep communication open with government.

“This pandemic is a surprise to everybody. This happened just as we were beginning to roll out plans for total reform of our health facilities beginning with 236 Primary Health Care Centres. However, I want to assure you that this government is determined to ensure provision of adequate health care for our people”, the Governor promised.

The governor appreciated the health personnel, particularly those tackling the Coronavirus, assuring them that Personal Protective Equipment and other accessories needed to perform their duties effectively, would be made available.

In her remark, the Commissioner for health, Dr. Tomi Coker, described the State health workers as people with passion who are ready to give their all in the sector.

She lauded the governor’s efforts at revamping the sector, saying things are looking up for good.

Speaking, representative of the health workers, Dr. Femi Odubote, lauded the State govenment for addressing their concerns, as all contending issues were adequately trashed out, adding that they would continue to do their best in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic and other health challenges in the State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

