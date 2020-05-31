Northern governors mourn former NNPC boss

Kindly Share This Story:

The Northern Governors Forum (NGF) has expressed sadness over the death of the former Group Managing Director of Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Baru.

The Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau, Simon Lalong, in a condolence message described his death as a big loss to the nation.

Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Dr. Makut Macham, issued the condolence message on Saturday in Jos.

“The late Maikanti Baru was a thoroughbred professional, who distinguished himself in his career where he contributed immensely to the growth and development of the oil and gas industry.

“He championed the implementation of reforms that left the sector more responsive to the energy needs of Nigerians, especially as it relates to the supply and appropriate pricing of petroleum products,’’ he said.

Lalong said the former NNPC Boss played a key role in the exploration of crude oil in other parts of Nigeria, particularly the Northern region which only recently found oil and gas in commercial quantity, awaiting further exploitation.

Lalong condoled the family of the deceased, the people and Government of Bauchi State and NNPC as well as friends and associates of the late Baru and prayed for God to comfort them.

The chairman also prayed to God to forgive the sins of the deceased and grant him eternal rest.

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: