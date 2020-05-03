NIFROP congregation forecasts divine victory over pandemic, terrorists

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Inter-Faith and Religious Organizations for Peace (NIFROP) has prophesized that an end to the Boko Haram insurgency and COVID-19 pandemic is in sight.

NIFROP made this declaration on Saturday, the seventh-day of its Joint Prayer and Fasting for divine intervention and solution to Covid-19 and Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorism.

In his speech, NIFROP’s president, Bishop Sunday Garuba said “God has given us a song of victory” over the terrorists, noting that Abubakar Shekau’s days are numbered.

Despite meeting virtually, the cleric reckoned that its sessions have garnered over 500,000 views, a testament of the firm followership across religious lines.

With its numbers and intercessory prayers, Bishop Garuba said the fleeing Shekau and whatever is left of his group would soon be a forgotten issue.

NIFROP, however, urged Nigerians to continue to show support for President Muhammadu Buhari and the gallant troops of Operation Lafiya Dole led by Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

A statement read in part, “President Muhammadu Buhari has, over the years, strived to keep the country as one. For that, we are grateful to God for his benevolence and His grace over the life of our president. We pray that God in His infinite mercies continue to grant him a sound mind and sound health in the discharge of his duties.

“I want to use this medium to declare that the days of Abubakar Shekau are indeed numbered. I am convinced that by the special grace of God, he shall be captured, and the end of Boko Haram would come very soon.

“Our dear father shall not lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. Our pride often tricks us into thinking we can deal with evil on our own. We can’t, and if we try, we will fail. We pray to our Heavenly Father and ask for deliverance.”

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story: