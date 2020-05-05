NCDC driver tests positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

A driver with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has tested positive for COVID-19 in Nasarawa State.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Sule, disclosed this during an expanded state security meeting in Lafia Tuesday.

Sule said the driver transported test samples to the NCDC in Abuja and got infected in the process.

According to him, the driver who lives at Ado in Karu local government area of the state, was confirmed positive for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The governor said the patient has been moved to an isolation centre at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Keffi, for treatment.

Sule said all the COVID-19 patients were receiving treatment at the Dalhatu Araf Specialist Hospital, Lafia, and the FMC.

He also disclosed that the state government had taken delivery of 6,000 Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), 50,000 imported face masks and 50,000 face masks made by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The governor urged the people of Nasarawa to adhere to all directives on COVID-19 prevention in order to stem the tide of the virus in the state. (NAN)

