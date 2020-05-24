NBC tasks OurTV on professional broadcasting

Kindly Share This Story:

… Says Broadcast in Nigeria Comes with Responsibility

By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Acting Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission, Prof. Amstrong Isachaba has charged the operators of the newly licensed Free TV, OurTv to be good ambassador of Nigeria by playing by the nation’s broadcasting code.

Prof. Idachaba gave the charge on Friday when the management of the Free TV came to formally present their Set-Up Box to the Commission in Abuja.

He reminded them that broadcasting in Nigeria comes with responsibility of abiding by the broadcasting code and carrying contents that are devoid of divisive tendencies.

The Acting DG praised OurTv for demonstrated uncommon commitment to the promotion of local content in Nigeria and assured them the support and cooperation of the NBC management in making sure they succeed.

He encouraged them to be focused and dedicated in the promotion of unity among Nigerians and ensure that they represent Nigeria well at the global stage.

His words: ‘‘We commend you for your continued commitment to the broadcast industry. I am quite sure you have invested your resources, time and energy in promoting broadcasting in Nigeria.

‘‘We are glad that part of what you are putting up is largely indigenous, production line for set-up boxes. I take cognisance of the fact that you are already creating jobs for Nigerian youths.

‘‘Let me remind you that there are responsibilities that come with broadcasting in Nigeria. Be sure that whatever content you carry must promote image of Nigeria, culture and conditions. You must bring Nigerians together, you must not bring hate of divisiveness.

‘‘As a DHT service provider, you must consciously promote content that will balance the inequality that we have seen in the global information super high way. We hope you become good ambassador representing us at international hub and when you do that I can assure you that the current management of NBC and even in future will give you all the support that you require. You also have a responsibility to give your decoders to NBC for the purposes for monitoring.’’

Earlier, the managing director and CEO of Trefoil Networks, Owners of OurTV, Chief Onochie Amasiani informed the Acting NBC DG that they were at the Commission to formally inform the management that Our TV has commenced operation and to present the Set-Up Box to them.

He also said that they were at NBC to solicit its blessing and support and promised to partner with NBC to meet with their corporate social responsibilities as guided by the Act and regulations.

He described OurTv as an expression of local content, as according to him, the TV was fully integrated in Nigeria by Nigerians and transmitted on the Nigerian satellite Nigcomsat1R and received by Set-up Box made in Nigeria and managed by Nigerian company, Trefoil Networks Company.

On what makes OurTV unique, Amasiani said the TV subscription is free and has hybrid capability and supports IP and other functionalities that will enable subscribers have access to other satellites across the globe.

‘‘We are here to present the baby NBC licensed to us a couple of years back and to inform them that it is alive and kicking and healthy and ready to go. It was integrated in Nigeria by Nigerians and transmitted on the Nigerian satellite Nigcomsat1R and received by Set-up Box made in Nigeria and managed by Nigerian company, Trefoil Technology Company.

‘‘We are the pioneer users of NigComSat because we believe in Nigeria and confident that this has come to stay. The local content and progress made so far has reinforced our believe that this is the way to go.

‘‘We are here to solicit your blessing and support and promised to partner with NBC to meet with their corporate social responsibilities as guided by the Act and regulations. We will do our best to keep faith with the product,’’ he stated.

