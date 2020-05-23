Vanguard Logo

NBA legend Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

Patrick Ewing has tested positive for COVID-19 and is sharing his diagnosis to raise public awareness.

The Knicks legend and current Georgetown coach is under the care and isolated at a local hospital, the school’s athletic department said in a statement.

“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” the Hall of Famer said. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”

Ewing, 57, emphasized that he’ll be OK, and he is the only member of the program to contract the novel coronavirus.

A source told The Post the initial tone of the situation “didn’t sound serious.”

“Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines,” Ewing said. “I’ll be fine and get through this.”

The diagnosis comes days after the NCAA lifted its moratorium on workouts, allowing voluntary on-campus activities to resume on June 1. On Friday, the SEC announced student-athletes can begin using school facilities beginning June 8 with strict supervision, though the Big East — the Hoyas’ conference — has yet to reveal any plans.

