MURIC condoles with NUJ over Bakare’s death

On 10:48 amIn Newsby
MURIC condoles with NUJ over Bakare’s death

The Muslims Rights Concern (MURIC) has commiserated with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) over the death of Mr Waheed Bakare, the Editor of New Telegraph Newspapers.

MURIC Public Relations Officer,  Mr Shefiu Ayorinde said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja, describing the deceased as honest and hardworking fellow.

“We are saddened by the sudden death of Waheed Bakare.

”He was an amiable fellow, humble, honest and God-fearing who was very passionate about his job and committed to the course of humanity.

“Our sympathy goes to the NUJ, Waheed Bakare was a sunset at noon during his lifetime, we feel your pain.

“MURIC therefore appealed to the NUJ to ensure that families of their fallen colleagues, including Bakare, are not abandoned to their fate.

“We pray that Almighty Allah forgive the deceased’s shortcomings and grant him Al-Jannah firdaus.

”May almighty Allah give his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” he said.

Vanguard

