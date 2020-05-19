Meter provider, Armese, appoints new chief executive

Kindly Share This Story:

By Michael Eboh

Indigenous meter asset provider, Armese Power Solutions, Tuesday, said it has appointed a geologist and a financial expert, Mr. Fred Harry, as Chief Executive Officer of the company.

In a statement in Abuja, the company said Harry is expected to help drive its business strategy as it looks to extend service lines and scale national boundaries.

The company described Harry as a consummate business guru and strategist with over 16 years in the banking sector cuts across banking operations, performance management/financial control, credit, retail and commercial banking.

Harry, the company said, holds a Bachelor’s degree in Geology from the University of Port Harcourt and an MBA in Strategy and Project Management from the prestigious Paris Graduate School of Management, France.

Commenting on the appointment, Group Chief Operating Officer, Income Electrix Limited, parent company of Armese, Dr. Dallas Peavey, said: “We are extremely proud to have Harry on the Armese team. His wealth of experience in finance and business strategy will help deepen our existing business operations and provide the impetus to continually differentiate our products and services from competitors in the market.”

Reacting to his appointment, Harry said: “I consider it a privilege and a challenge to make the switch from banking to the power sector, leveraging the enviable track record Armese has achieved over the years. I join an established team known for breaking barriers and believe we will collectively continue to set the pace in the metering subsector and the much larger power industry.”

Prior to his current appointment, Armese stated that Harry worked with Unity Bank Plc, and had also spent 15 years in UBA Plc, where he was tasked with identifying and maximizing business opportunities; monitoring and ensuring the financial budgets of the then over 150 bank branches in the South are achieved and ensuring optimal utilization of resources, among others.

The company said, “He emerged one of the ‘Most Valuable Staff of UBA’ during the maiden edition of the award in 2008.

“Harry is a Professional Manager and a Chartered Accountant of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN); Member, Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), National Institute of Marketing of Nigeria (NIMN) and also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Diplomacy and Management.”

