Medical Practitioners in Akwa Ibom commend NCDC DG’s professionalism

Medical practitioners in Akwa Ibom State have commended the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, for his display of professionalism and sincerity in handling COVID-19 pandemic in the country, describing him as an upright man.

Speaking with newsmen in Uyo, Dr. Joseph Ekarika, while reacting to the recent miscalculation of confirmed cases in Akwa Ibom state by NCDC that the commission’s Director-General later admitted as an error, presents Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu as an exceptional Nigerian leader with integrity.

It can be recalled that on Wednesday 14 May, NCDC had erroneously repeated a sample test, which resulted in erroneously adding one case to Akwa Ibom state, when it actually recorded 16 confirmed cases.

The commission in admitting its error said that Akwa Ibom state government was right in insisting that only 16 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the state and apologized for the error.

Also speaking on the issue, Dr Daniel Etokeyen, noted that very few public officials would accept their mistakes publicly, apologize and effect correction when their attention is drawn to such mistakes.

“It heartwarming to hear that our colleague, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has demonstrated a rare character among Nigerian leaders.

“I must say that Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu is a man of integrity and sincerity. For him to accept the mistake of his commission and apologized immediately, demonstrates professionalism.

“It is commendable that the state government quickly set the record straight when the error was announced. Governor Udom Emmanuel has been very proactive and determined in the fight against this dreaded invisible disease called coronavirus, the results we are getting are evidence of his commitment.”

Dr Joseph Ekarika and Dr Daniel Etokeyen used the opportunity to call on other Nigerian leaders to learn from the NCDC Director-General in order to move the country forward.

Meanwhile, Akwa Ibom State Government, a few days ago, discharged five more recovered COVID-19 patients.

The Commissioner for Health and state COVID-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Dominic Ukpong, said the discharge followed two negative test results recorded by the patients as required by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

