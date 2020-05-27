Mbappe hails ‘ruthless’ Liverpool and ‘very good manager’

Kindly Share This Story:

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has called Liverpool a “ruthless machine” with a “very good manager”.

Reports at the beginning of November linked Liverpool with a £215m move for the Frenchman, suggesting that the Reds’ lack of transfers last summer meant that the money was ready to spend in 2020.

Another report at the end of April claimed that Jurgen Klopp – who has stated before there is “absolutely no chance” of Liverpool signing him – had been on the phone to Mbappe’s dad in an attempt to engineer a move.

The France international has already called Liverpool a “machine” once before and Mbappe has reiterated that message once more.

Mbappe told the Daily Mirror: “This season, Liverpool have been a machine in the Premier League.

“They have made winning look easy but the truth is that it is never easy.

“Performances, like they have been having, don’t just happen.

“To be as ruthless as they have been would come from lots of hard work in training and from having a very good manager.”

