Mbappe a doubt for Real Madrid’s Club World Cup opener

Real Madrid could be without striker Kylian Mbappe for their Club World Cup opener against Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal after the Frenchman missed training due to illness.

New head coach Xabi Alonso will make his debut on the Real bench for the Group H match at Hard Rock Stadium and could be without several regulars.

Defender Antonio Rudiger and the versatile Eduardo Camavinga are also likely to miss out against the Saudi team.

“Kylian was feeling a little better this morning, but not enough. It’s very hot and it was better that he didn’t train. But we will wait until the last moment. Tomorrow morning we will decide,” said Alonso.

“Rudiger made a brutal effort this season and I don’t know if he will be called up tomorrow, but he is progressing well and will be the first to return. Camavinga is also improving quickly, but he needs time,” he added.

Al Hilal will also have a new coach on the bench with Italian Simone Inzaghi having joined after leading Inter Milan to the Champions League final.

Alonso said the change of coach means that it is difficult to know what to expect from Wednesday’s opponents.

“We have to prepare for the game in the best possible way. They will be a tough opponent, without a doubt. But it’s time to focus on ourselves. They haven’t made their debut with Inzaghi yet, so we don’t know how they will play.

“We have to have hunger to win, to compete, to want to play well. We have to mix a lot of things, but that self-love, that feeling of team, that defending the badge… The team already has it, but we have to work on it. We must be a team,” he said.

Alonso was asked about the right-back position where Dani Carvajal faces competition from new arrival Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has joined from Liverpool.

“It is a privilege to have such top players. Trent is more flexible in positions, but Carva has a lot of personality and competitiveness. The initial impact of Trent has been very good.”

Alonso was quizzed for his opinions on several players and unsurprisingly was upbeat about his squad, suggesting that England’s Jude Bellingham may be more effective in a central midfield role than in the more advanced position he has sometimes operated in.

“Jude has the ability to cover a lot of the pitch. He has the soul of a midfielder, he likes to participate, but he has the great quality to arrive. The important thing is the starting point. Finding him in the right places is going to help us because he has impressive qualities,” he said.

Alonso will get a brief spell to enjoy working with Croatian midfielder Luka Modric before the 39-year-old leaves the club.

“It’s easy with him. We always had a great relationship, friends and now coach-player. I like his relationship with the younger ones, he is a very good influence. We want to enjoy him in these weeks. He’s a player of the era, being able to squeeze him a little more will be a luxury,” he said.

