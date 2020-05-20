Man drives wrecklessly into Ooni’s palace, damages gates, two vehicles

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

One Wasiu Daramola late on Tuesday night smashed two gates and forced his way to the Oodua’s palace which housed the dwelling house of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi with a formatic C-class Mercedes Benz.

According to a source close to Enuwa square, Wasiu drove the vehicle with Abuja registration number RBC 699 JA wrecklessly, pulled down the two gates and smashed cars parked in the compound.

The source added that several gunshots were heard around the palace before the driver was arrested by the police.

It was gathered that prior to the arrest of the suspect, security men at the entrance, had denied the vehicle entry and asked the driver to park during which two passengers in the car disembarked and walked away.

However, before they could check the occupant, he had dashed through the gate damaging two other vehicles in the palace.

“He also succeeded in breaking the second gate and was already near Ooni’s residence. He later disembarked. The man was dressed in a long robe and had a dog with him.

“The dog was later shot dead, while the man was apprehended. The man was later taken to Moore Police Station in Ile Ife,” the source concluded.

It was, however, gathered that the suspect was a Yahoo boy, who later got involved in money ritual and was always affected by some spiritual attack.

The State Police Public Relations Officer Yemisi Opalola confirmed that the suspect has been transferred to State police command headquarters in Osogbo.

She added that the Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo has ordered further investigation into the matter to unravel the intention of the suspect.

As at the time of filing this report, there was no official statement from the palace, as Ooni’s media aide, Moses Olafare, was not reachable on his mobile phone.

