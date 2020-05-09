Man commits suicide in Nasarawa school

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Police Command on Saturday confirmed that a man simply identified as James Samuel committed suicide on the premises of his former school.

The command spokesman, Rahman Nansel, who disclosed this to journalists in Lafia, said Samuel, 30, hanged himself in a classroom at Government Secondary School in Gurku, Karu local government area of the state.

Nansel said the man was confirmed dead by a doctor at the Mararaba Medical Centre in Karu.

He said: “Yes, the incident happened in the early hours of this morning. He hanged himself in a classroom.

“The police visited the scene and had taken his body to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.”

Nansel said that investigations had commenced into the incident. (NAN)

