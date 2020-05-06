Lockdown: Police prosecute 150 violators in Kano

Kindly Share This Story:

The Kano State Police Command has arrested and prosecuted over 150 persons for allegedly violating lockdown directive by the Federal Government in the last week to stem the spread of Covid-19.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari, had on April 27, declared a total lockdown in Kano to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

The Command’s Spokesman, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, made the disclosure in a statement on Tuesday in Kano.

Haruna noted that the violators were arrested at various points within Kano metropolis and were prosecuted in the newly 11 mobile courts inaugurated by the Kano state government.

“Majority of the violators were apprehended for defying the lockdown order,” he said.

He said that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, have been deployed to guard all the entry points across the state to monitor and ensure strict adherence to the lockdown order.

“We are using social media platforms, radio stations, television and print media channels to educate residents on why they should obey the lockdown order.

” The command will not tolerate defying lockdown order, our officers and men have been asked to ensure the fundamental human rights of citizens while enforcing the lockdown order in the state,” he said.

The PPRO also urged residents to comply with the Presidential lockdown order and strictly practice physical distancing, washing of hands with soap under running water or use of hand sanitizer to stay safe.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the police to protect life and property, especially during the lockdown.

NAN

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: