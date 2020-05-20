Vanguard Logo

Lebanese fined N200,000 for violating lockdown order in Kano

Ganduje

By Bashir Bello

KANO – A Lebanese, Husseini Khaleel has been fined the sum of N200,000 by a Kano mobile court for violating the Coronavirus lockdown order and inciting public disturbance in the state.

The convict, Khaleel was arraigned before the court presided by Magistrate Sadiku Sammani on four count charges.

It was gathered that Huseini Khaleel violated the state lockdown order after he was stopped by security operatives close to Bello Dandago House along Ibrahim Taiwo Road but instead of stopping speed off and was arrested by police officers, an action contrary to section 17 of the Kano State Health and Infectious Disease Law.

He was also said to have failed to produce any valid document that permitted him to roam the streets, an act which contravenes the provisions of section 137 of the Penal Code Law just he also interrupted public sitting in judicial proceedings, inciting public disturbance, thereby contravening the provisions of sections 155 and 114 of the Penal Code Law respectively.

The convict admitted to the content of the charge sheet filed against him before the court and pleaded with court for leniency.

The presiding magistrate, Sadiku Samani, however, ordered Husseini Khaleel to pay the sum of N50, 000.00 fine on each of the four charges filed against him.

