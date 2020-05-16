Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, one of Nigeria’s most educated public office holders today

Kindly Share This Story:

The Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Distinguished Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, belongs to the league of the best in terms of competence, intellectualism and education.

His voracious thirst for knowledge and quest for self-development through the effective utilization of the tool of education shows clearly in the array of academic materials in his kitty.

The Bayelsa Deputy Governor can rightly be described as a jack of many trades with a curious display of mastery overall.

Ewhrudjakpo had his West Africa School Certificate in 1982 and since then his burning appetite for knowledge has seen him too many institutions within and outside the country whose certificates proudly adorn his curriculum vitae.

Between 1989 and 1991, Ewhrudjakpo obtained his first certificate in tertiary education from the Rivers State College òf Health Technology, Port Harcourt, Rivers State. This encounter with the walls of the high institutions provided the springboard for him to put his name on the record books of many institutions within and outside Nigeria.

He proceeded to the Rivers State University of Science and Technology, Port Harcourt where he obtained a Bachelor of Science (B. Sc.) in Secretarial Administration between 1991 to 1996.

Two years later in 1998, he extended the frontiers of his adventure for academic knowledge by returning to the RUST to pursue and obtain a Masters Degree in Business Administration, (Management Option) in 2000.

These enviable academic feats only propelled Ewhrudjakpo’s quest for more certificates and degrees. To him, the acquisition of knowledge in diverse fields could not be said to be too much.

This time, he returned to the UST where a bagged an LLB Hon’s Degree in Law between 2002 and 2007. Interestingly while he was wrestling with the huddle of a tough degree in Law, Ewhrudjakpo also embarked on a simultaneous pursuit of a Certificate Course on Change Management in the Said Business School, Oxford University, the United Kingdom from 2006 to 2007.

The burning quest for knowledge made Ewhrudjakpo to pursue another programme, this time, a Master Degree Science of Coaching and Consulting for Change, in HEC School of Management, Paris, France from

2008-2009.

In 2009, the Deputy Governor was called to the Nigerian Bar on the completion of the mandatory programme at the Nigerian Law School, Abuja. However, his priority was not to face the law courts for practice as would have been expected. Instead, he registered for a Diploma course in Mediation, Negotiation and Arbitration, at the Centre for Conflict Resolution, Ghana.

In 2011 he again pushed the boundaries of his thirst for more knowledge in academics and undertook a Master òf Law, LLM (International Human Rights Law in the Birmingham City University, United Kingdom, which he obtained in 2012.

He has served God and man in his native Bayelsa and Nigeria in various capacities including Commissioner for Works, Senator Representing Bayelsa West and now Deputy Governor.

It is an incontestable fact that Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, a man òf proven integrity has no iota of doubt over his enviable credentials. Those are incontrovertible facts!

The sponsored stories about a purported case against any of Ewhrudjakpo’s certificates is at best a ludicrously futile exercise in propaganda which is masterminds defeated detractors.

Ironically, quite a number of senior lawyers who have followed the case have expressed informed legal opinion that the case challenging information by a candidate must be filed within the stipulated time after the primaries and the nominations and publication by INEC.

That was exactly what the PDP did against the APC. In this case, these trumped-up case was filed after the election and even after the verdict of the Supreme Court. Glaringly, this was filed out of the stipulated time.

These particular argument has been submitted to the appropriate courts for necessary action. It is a fact that those behind the suit even filed after the time provided for such judicial action had lapsed and as a result have no serious case before the court. Therefore, the case has no basis as it was filed outside time.

Mike Gozie write this piece from Abuja

